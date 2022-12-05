Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $406.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVZMY shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a 370.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Novozymes A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVZMY opened at $60.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.68.

About Novozymes A/S

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers baking, beverages, dairy, starch, and protein solutions for the food and beverage industry; laundry, dishwashing, and professional cleaning solutions for the household care industry; agriculture solutions, including crop production, and animal health and nutrition solutions; bioyield and biocontrol solutions for crops; and grain and technical processing solutions, as well as bio energy solutions for liquefaction, saccharifaction, fermentation, fiber conversion, and biomass conversion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.