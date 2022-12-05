Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Up 4.1%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $17.20. Approximately 22,165 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 5,698,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVAX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Novavax from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Novavax to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.25.

Novavax Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($4.36). The business had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.50 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 71.59%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 310.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Novavax by 65.8% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

