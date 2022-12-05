Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by CSFB from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NPI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Northland Power to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$48.35.

TSE NPI opened at C$37.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.59. The stock has a market cap of C$9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 13.55. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$34.95 and a 12 month high of C$47.13.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

