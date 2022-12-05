Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target Raised to C$49.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NPIFF. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Northland Power from C$46.25 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.84. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541. Northland Power has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.84.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

