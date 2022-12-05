North West (TSE:NWC) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Securities

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$38.00. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.92% from the company’s current price.

NWC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on North West from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. CIBC lowered their price objective on North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

TSE:NWC traded down C$1.92 on Monday, hitting C$35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 105,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,740. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.61. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 13.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.50. North West has a 52 week low of C$30.55 and a 52 week high of C$40.08.

North West ( TSE:NWC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported C$0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$578.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that North West will post 2.5500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

