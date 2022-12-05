North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on North West from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th.

North West Price Performance

Shares of NNWWF remained flat at $25.28 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 708. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.09. North West has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

North West Company Profile

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

