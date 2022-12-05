Norfolk Southern (NSC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC) in the last few weeks:

12/5/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $240.00 to $255.00.

12/1/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $285.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Norfolk Southern was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/28/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $273.00.

11/22/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $282.00 to $278.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Norfolk Southern was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $237.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $221.00.

10/31/2022 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $177.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $264.00 to $267.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $229.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $225.00 to $230.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $247.00 to $243.00.

10/27/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $218.00 to $220.00.

10/27/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $247.00 to $243.00.

10/27/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $220.00.

10/27/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $218.00 to $220.00.

10/17/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $275.00 to $271.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Norfolk Southern was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/13/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. to $250.00.

10/12/2022 – Norfolk Southern is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $292.00 to $264.00.

10/10/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $274.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $286.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Norfolk Southern was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $240.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $280.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC traded down $5.82 on Monday, reaching $248.25. The stock had a trading volume of 40,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,194. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.89. The company has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

