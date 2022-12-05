Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 912,069 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 912,069 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.00% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $56,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 44.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 36,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 25.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 165,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 33,148 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 513.9% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $24.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VNO. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.