Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 18,652 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,798 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 18,652 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.32% of Citrix Systems worth $40,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 18.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,206 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Citrix Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,096 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,195 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $103.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

