Nomura Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,746,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,363 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of Independence worth $26,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Independence by 18.3% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,393,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,455,000 after buying an additional 370,145 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Independence by 0.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 401,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the second quarter worth about $353,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence in the second quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Independence during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACQR opened at $10.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.88. Independence Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

About Independence

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

