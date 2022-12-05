Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $220.83 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,239,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,604 shares during the period. FOX makes up about 0.8% of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $220,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FOX by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FOX during the second quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 78.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,071.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

FOX Trading Up 1.1 %

About FOX

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $30.61 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.