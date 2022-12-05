NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NeoGames from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Shares of NGMS opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. NeoGames has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.
