NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NGMS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NeoGames in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of NeoGames in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NeoGames from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NeoGames Stock Performance

Shares of NGMS opened at $15.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.11. NeoGames has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.74 million, a PE ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGames

NeoGames Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGMS. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NeoGames by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in NeoGames by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,002,000 after purchasing an additional 360,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in NeoGames by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

