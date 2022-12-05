Needham & Company LLC Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $165.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SNOW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $274.00 to $248.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $197.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $198.64.

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $149.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.39 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.22. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $377.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at $24,591,296.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.8% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 2.6% during the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 4.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

