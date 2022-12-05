Needham & Company LLC Cuts Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $100.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPLK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Splunk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut shares of Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.81.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $88.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.37. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $150.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Splunk in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

