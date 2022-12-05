Neblio Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $2.00 or 0.00011586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $39.40 million and approximately $6.13 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,011.67 or 0.05862241 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00507653 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.55 or 0.30610329 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,686,629 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.