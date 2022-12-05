Navcoin Price Hits $0.0353 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Navcoin has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $13.78 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00125613 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00222019 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005788 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00048005 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00059241 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,991,420 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.