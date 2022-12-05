National Bankshares Boosts Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$50.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 6.07% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capital Power to C$56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$52.20.
Capital Power Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of CPX stock traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$47.14. 102,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,902. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$36.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.20. The stock has a market cap of C$5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95.
Capital Power Company Profile
Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.
