National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Increased to C$93.00 by Analysts at Barclays

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada to C$111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$104.27.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NA opened at C$95.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$91.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.69. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$104.83. The stock has a market cap of C$32.27 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$96.03 per share, with a total value of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at C$1,523,419.92.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.