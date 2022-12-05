National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTIOF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.
National Bank of Canada Price Performance
Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $83.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
National Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend
National Bank of Canada Company Profile
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
