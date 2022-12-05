National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTIOF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock opened at $71.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average of $69.05. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $59.42 and a 12 month high of $83.82. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.14%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.43%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

