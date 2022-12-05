National Bank Financial Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$147.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.29. The company has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Bank of Canada

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after buying an additional 1,191,987 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,185,770,000 after buying an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,660,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031,170 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after acquiring an additional 608,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

