Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 981,734 Shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,259,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981,734 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IMAC were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IMAC. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of IMAC by 38.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 120,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 33,264 shares during the period. 24.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,132. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IMAC Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.65.

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

