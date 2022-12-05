Nantahala Capital Management LLC Sells 25,308 Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,308 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 3.67% of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 217,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MACK stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.76. 945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,980. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

