Nantahala Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,541 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 3.94% of Silverback Therapeutics worth $5,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 103.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $6.98. 238,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,931. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

