Nantahala Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,028,965 Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,028,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 2.61% of Eargo as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EAR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Eargo by 243.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 155,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Eargo by 801.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 23,162 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Eargo by 471.3% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 131,430 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eargo by 64.3% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 300,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 117,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eargo by 162.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.60. 1,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,835,687. Eargo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

