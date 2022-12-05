Nantahala Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 158,154 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INMD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 7.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,939 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in InMode by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288,344 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 143,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,518 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241 shares during the period. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMode Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.86. 9,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,995. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InMode Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on InMode in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.



InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

