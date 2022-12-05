Nantahala Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,803 Shares of DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,730,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,803 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DarioHealth worth $10,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the first quarter valued at $9,357,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 391.3% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,341,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,092 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DarioHealth by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 429,880 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in DarioHealth by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DarioHealth alerts:

DarioHealth Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ DRIO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,350. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. DarioHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DarioHealth Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on DRIO shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Aegis dropped their target price on DarioHealth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $9.15 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

(Get Rating)

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.