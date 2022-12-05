Nantahala Capital Management LLC Has $44.86 Million Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,707,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,604 shares during the quarter. MillerKnoll comprises approximately 2.2% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $44,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in MillerKnoll during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other MillerKnoll news, CEO Andrea Owen purchased 60,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

MLKN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Benchmark lowered MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

NASDAQ:MLKN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.81. 17,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.74%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

