Nantahala Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,238 shares during the quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Wejo Group worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEJO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Wejo Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wejo Group in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wejo Group in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wejo Group during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Wejo Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

WEJO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,822. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Wejo Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions.

