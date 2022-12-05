Nantahala Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,877,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,718 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 6.34% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 98,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 642,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 119,693 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AGLE. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aeglea BioTherapeutics to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

AGLE traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.48. 12,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,667. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 114.95% and a negative net margin of 1,471.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Profile

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients and families with rare metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 that is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

