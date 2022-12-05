Nantahala Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,291,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,520 shares during the period. Red Violet comprises 1.2% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned about 9.42% of Red Violet worth $24,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Red Violet by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Red Violet in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Red Violet by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Violet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,326,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after buying an additional 114,770 shares during the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDVT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.21. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,711. Red Violet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $42.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,212.61 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $20.18.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

