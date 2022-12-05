Nantahala Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,203,130 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,640,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,203,130 shares during the period. MediaAlpha comprises approximately 0.8% of Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.68% of MediaAlpha worth $16,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha Stock Down 1.3 %

MAX traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $17.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAX. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

