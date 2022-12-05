Nano Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.34 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 4th. In the last week, Nano has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $103.27 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00004490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,260.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.76 or 0.00450528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00021999 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00113751 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.89 or 0.00833652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.00648507 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.35 or 0.00245331 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

