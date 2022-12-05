Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Gap Down to $20.93

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.93, but opened at $19.97. Myriad Genetics shares last traded at $20.27, with a volume of 364 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myriad Genetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $412,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

