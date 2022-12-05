My DeFi Pet Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $887,231.64 and approximately $648,544.40 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.07 or 0.01714918 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00013954 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00029978 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00038942 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.01765682 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Token Profile

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

