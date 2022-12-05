Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $297.00.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Murphy USA Price Performance

MUSA opened at $288.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $164.30 and a 1 year high of $323.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.16.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.16%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 8.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,404,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $1,239,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 4.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 355,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,103,000 after buying an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth $33,647,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.