Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,348,326.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.69, for a total value of $1,348,326.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,412,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,171,755.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Morningstar Stock Performance
Shares of MORN stock traded down $8.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,323. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.62 and its 200-day moving average is $236.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $350.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MORN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morningstar (MORN)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.