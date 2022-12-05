Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,348,326.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.69, for a total value of $1,348,326.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 12,412,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,171,755.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN stock traded down $8.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,323. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.62 and its 200-day moving average is $236.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29 and a beta of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $350.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MORN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners raised Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Morningstar Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Morningstar by 866.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,449,000 after buying an additional 1,212,570 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 733,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,402,000 after purchasing an additional 157,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,403,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,482,000 after purchasing an additional 129,956 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 72.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,220,000 after purchasing an additional 90,905 shares during the period. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $20,918,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

