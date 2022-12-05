Morgan Stanley Reiterates “€8.83” Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Morgan Stanley set a €8.83 ($9.10) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on B4B3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.15) price objective on Metro in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.19) price objective on Metro in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.22) price objective on Metro in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($11.24) price objective on Metro in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of ETR B4B3 opened at €8.45 ($8.71) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Metro has a 1-year low of €6.15 ($6.34) and a 1-year high of €11.60 ($11.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 million and a P/E ratio of -27.17.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.