Moonriver (MOVR) Price Hits $8.60

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for about $8.60 or 0.00050665 BTC on popular exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $49.94 million and approximately $12.08 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moonriver Token Profile

Moonriver was first traded on May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,576,048 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,806,756 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

