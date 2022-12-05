Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.78 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00002371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $187.74 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,045,797,483 coins and its circulating supply is 459,992,225 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

