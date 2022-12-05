ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Up 4.6%

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.82 and last traded at $81.10. 2,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 80,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.52.
Separately, Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 217.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,330,000 after purchasing an additional 524,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of ModivCare by 117.3% during the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 659,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,764,000 after purchasing an additional 355,960 shares in the last quarter.
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
