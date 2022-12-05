Mizuho Cuts Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $200.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 1.7 %

Salesforce stock opened at $144.56 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $270.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,028,557.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total value of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total value of $377,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,557,028,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,708,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483,854 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 76,897.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,727,250 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 2,723,708 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after buying an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.