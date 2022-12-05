MinePlex Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $34.37 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MinePlex has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One MinePlex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000662 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MinePlex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00009563 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $996.25 or 0.05867313 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00502445 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MinePlex

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 305,939,402 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is t.me/mineplex_news_ru. The official website for MinePlex is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology.Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinePlex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MinePlex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MinePlex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.