Mina (MINA) Market Cap Hits $436.65 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00003350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a total market capitalization of $436.65 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 763,525,365 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 763,028,985.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.58227785 USD and is up 2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $15,482,255.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

