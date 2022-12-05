Millennium Management LLC Purchases 233,953 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,391,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 233,953 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $151,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 81.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $288,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,196,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,553,000 after purchasing an additional 76,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter worth $595,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock opened at $60.92 on Monday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is 158.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

