Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,949,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,349 shares during the quarter. Bunge accounts for about 0.1% of Millennium Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.28% of Bunge worth $176,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 180.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.71.

Insider Activity

Bunge Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $94.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.64.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading

