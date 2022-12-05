Meter Governance (MTRG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $913,077.29

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.31 or 0.00013381 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $38.66 million and approximately $913,077.29 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005804 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001239 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,737,737 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.2980598 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $873,558.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

