Metadium Market Capitalization Achieves $42.65 Million (META)

Metadium (META) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. In the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $42.65 million and approximately $479,455.21 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.34 or 0.06010445 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00502134 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.13 or 0.30277523 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,687,369,624 coins. Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadiumk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metadium is https://reddit.com/r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com.

Buying and Selling Metadium

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps.The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars.

