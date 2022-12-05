Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,112 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 43,625 shares.The stock last traded at $177.50 and had previously closed at $178.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLAB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Mesa Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Mesa Laboratories

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.21%.

In related news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total transaction of $438,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

