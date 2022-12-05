Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) is Repertoire Partners LP’s 10th Largest Position

Repertoire Partners LP reduced its position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,492 shares during the quarter. Masonite International accounts for about 2.0% of Repertoire Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Repertoire Partners LP owned approximately 0.35% of Masonite International worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOOR shares. Stephens cut their price target on Masonite International from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush cut their price target on Masonite International from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Masonite International from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.86.

Masonite International stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,019. Masonite International Co. has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $119.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

