Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Raymond James

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.81.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $886,800. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

